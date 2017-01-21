My fans have helped me through tough times: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez won Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for Shades of Blue at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Jennifer Lopez won Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for Shades of Blue at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

Singer Jennifer Lopez has thanked her fans saying they have helped her get through “so many hard times”. The 47-year-old singer and actress has had a difficult few years, following the end of her third marriage to Marc Anthony

and her split from toyboy beau Casper Smart.

Now things are taking a more positive turn, with her rumoured romance with Drake and a win for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards (PCA) for her role in “Shades of Blue”, reported E! online. “I wish I could have said more. I was trying to be so quick,” she said.

“They get me through so much. I know fans are always saying all the things you do for them and how you help them get through things, but really what they do for me and what they do for people like me is priceless. Literally they help you get through so many hard times.”

Earlier, the singer spoke about co-parenting her kids and how difficult it was. She said, “When it comes to work I never get tired, but with personal failures I find it hard. When my marriage to Marc ended it wasn’t easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream I’d hoped for. But although Marc and I are no longer together, he is the father of my children. So I have to work to make things right, and that is by far the hardest work I do,” Lopez said.