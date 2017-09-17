Jennifer Lawrence starrer Mother! condemned as attack on Christians

Jennifer Lawrence has been criticised by many critics for its themes. Jennifer Lawrence has been criticised by many critics for its themes.

‘Mother!’, starring Jennifer Lawrence, has to be one of the most divisive films in quite a while. On Rotten Tomatoes the film might have a positive rating, but the moviegoers seem to have extreme opinion (from terrible and disturbing to beautiful and surreal) regarding this Darren Aronofsky directorial. This film seems also to have offended a few Christians. ‘Mother!’ follows the story of a young woman who lives with her husband in a remote home. Their life is disturbed by intruders.

The film has not released in India yet and if BookMyShow.com is to be believed, it won’t hit Indian screens until November but it seems to have created a lot of stir in the United States in a short span of time. The biblical metaphors in the film are not appreciated by some critics. It is not the first time Darren Aronofsky has found himself in hot water. His 2014 film ‘Noah’ was also protested by fundamentalists in the United States.

National Film Review critic Kyle Smith, though, seems particularly angry with himself that he deigned to watch the film. He says, “Ordinarily when a filmmaker goes trampling all over your senses with an eye toward maximizing disgust, it’s for the purpose of producing some cheap scares. In Mother, though, the aim is a macabre pastiche of people’s most cherished and deeply held beliefs. Deliberately grotesque and nauseating, and seemingly engineered to outrage Christians, especially Catholics, Mother represents a stain on the reputation of Paramount Pictures, which once produced Going My Way. It may be the most vile and contemptible motion picture ever released by one of the major Hollywood studios.”

It remains to be seen whether this film will become as controversial in a religious way as Martin Scorsese’s in famous The Last Temptation Of Christ, though it is unlikely as the themes in ‘Mother!’ are much subtler than the in your face portrayal of Jesus Christ in Scorsese directorial.

