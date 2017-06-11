Jennifer Lawrence safe after private jet forced to make emergency landing

Jennifer Lawrence is safe and unhurt. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images) Jennifer Lawrence is safe and unhurt. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is unhurt and safe after her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing. The actor was abroad her private plane when the flight reportedly suffered an engine failure and was forced to make an emergency landing, reported E! online.

A representative of Jennifer confirmed that she is fine. Jennifer’s flight departed from Louisville, Kentucky and suffered an engine failure at the altitude of 31,000 feet. Though pilots made an emergency landed but during the course of landing, the other engine also failed. However, pilots landed the plane safely. Jennifer was visiting her family in her hometown Kentucky.

Earlier Hunger Games actor made headlines when her presence in a strip bar was widely reported. Radar Online reported, “In a bombshell world exclusive, RadarOnline.com has obtained a jaw-dropping video of America’s sweetheart cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club: riding a stripper pole, spanking herself with dollar bills, and SO much more.”

Jennifer clarified her stand and wrote on her Facebook page, “Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologise, I had a BLAST that night. Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing’s pretty good. Even with no core strength. –Jen.”

