Jennifer Lawrence pole-dancing strip club video leaked, actor says ‘sorry, not sorry’

Jennifer Lawrence was in a strip club in Austria last month. She was there to celebrate her friend’s birthday and the night was wild. That night, she let her guard down and had some fun with her friends. On Tuesday though, the celeb site, Radar Online, posted a video of the Hunger Games actor. In what looked like an attempt to shame the star, they shared the video where Jennifer was seen on the stage. Radar Online wrote, “In a bombshell world exclusive, RadarOnline.com has obtained a jaw-dropping video of America’s sweetheart cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club: riding a stripper pole, spanking herself with dollar bills, and SO much more!” They also wrote about how Jennifer Lawrence lost her shirt amid all this and was seen dancing in her bra.

In response to this, the Passengers star took to her official Facebook page to have her say. She was unapologetic about the video, or what she was doing when she was being filmed. She owned it and fans have been showing her tremendous support. She wrote, “Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night. Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength. –Jen.”

Well, we saw her dance in Silver Linings Playbook with Bradley Cooper and we thought she was a great dancer. Core strength notwithstanding.

