Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her leaked pictures: It was so unbelievably violating

While many women in Hollywood are coming out with their sexual misconduct stories, Jennifer Lawrence recently looked back at her own invasion of privacy. The 27-year-old Oscar winner revisited the iCloud hack in 2014 that put her nude photos onto the web in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

She said, “Like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” the Passengers star added. “I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute – it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.”

Other women who were affected reached out to Lawrence about the idea of suing Apple, but the Hunger Games star knew that it wouldn’t have brought peace. Instead, she said, she focused on healing.

“None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [Lawrence’s former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing,” Lawrence continued.

As for the current wave of sexual harassment scandals sweeping Hollywood, Lawrence said she was never personally harassed by Harvey Weinstein, with whom she worked with on Silver Linings Playbook.

“It was bizarre. I heard that he was a dog, but he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me,” she stated. “I thought we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an a**hole, I called him an a**hole. I actually think the word I used was ‘a sadistic monster’, but it was just never of that nature so that was really shocking.”

