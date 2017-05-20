Jeffrey Katzenberg feted with Palme d’Or at Cannes

The 66-year-old veteran’s submission of the Shrek in 2001 was a game-changer for the film carnival says festival head Thierry Fremaux. The 66-year-old veteran’s submission of the Shrek in 2001 was a game-changer for the film carnival says festival head Thierry Fremaux.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is an American business, film studio executive and film producer and former Walt Disney Studios chairman including The Little Mermaild, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin and the Lion King. He was a co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, where he oversaw the production of such animated franchises as Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Monsters vs. Aliens and How to Train Your Dragon.

Film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg has received an honorary Palme d’Or at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Hollywood stars Will Smith and Uma Thurman turned out to celebrate the veteran producer’s festival prize, which he received during a gala dinner at the Carlton hotel here, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Every single spring for almost 40 years, I couldn’t wait to come back here. I think for anyone in the film industry coming here its similar to what it feels like for an athlete to go to the Olympics. “It is incredible, it is the best. Wining is actually secondary, simply being able to participate is the greatest of honours,” Katzenberg said.”Cannes is the most important and prestigious film festival. Cannes is exceptional because its leaders are exceptional,” he added.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor leaves for Cannes 2017. Will her red carpet look be better than Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone? See photos

Festival head Thierry Fremaux said that the 66-year-old veteran’s submission of the Shrek in 2001 was a game-changer for the film carnival, adding that if the festival have not had the fantasy-comedy in competition that year, other animations, such as Persepolis, may not have had a presence in later years.

Netflix head Ted Sarandos, Producer Brett Ratner, Paramount CEO Jim Gianopolous, Timbuktu producer Sylvie Pialat and directors Naomi Kawase, Costa-Gavras and Joachim Lafosse were also present at the gala dinner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now