Jeff Daniels: Turning down a Woody Allen movie would be difficult

Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels has joined the list of handful people in the industry, who are not completely turning their backs on veteran director Woody Allen. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Daniels, who worked with Allen in Purple Rose of Cairo, said that it will be really difficult to say no to the legendary director.

While talking at an event, the 63-year-old actor, shared, “It’s a difficult decision because of Purple Rose of Cairo. That movie will always be a great experience, a great movie for me, and he will always be a great American filmmaker and I got to work with him at the age of 30 and it changed my life.”

But he made sure that no one took his statement in some other sense. He concluded by saying, I believe Dylan Farrow. Meanwhile, Sarsgaard, 46, who starred in Allen’s 2013 movie Blue Jasmine, praised the director’s work but said he wouldn’t set his foot on another of Allen’s sets because he has “already done a Woody Allen film.”

Sarsgaard added, “I believe people when they say, ‘I was assaulted’ or ‘I was molested’ or something like that because I don’t think you really have any other choice. Because if we start not believing people, it’s a slippery slope. They say that it’s very, very rare for somebody to make something like that up, so I would rather err on that side.”

Daniels and Saarsgard have joined artists like Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino, who recently shared that they “regret” working with the Manhattan director. Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, pledged to donate their salaries from their work on Allen films to charity in light of the re-emergence of sexual abuse claims last month.

It should be noted that Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused the veteran director of sexual misconduct, claiming that the filmmaker sexually assaulted her after he and actress Mia Farrow adopted her when she was seven. Allen, vehemently denied the claims, was investigated but never prosecuted.

