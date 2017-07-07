Jealousy got me into acting: James Franco

Hollywood actor James Franco said his jealousy got him into the acting business, when he thought his high school love was going to be snatched away by a fellow thespian. The 39-year-old actor said he decided to join his high
school’s drama department when the girl he was in a relationship with was asked to act alongside another student who had written a romantic one-act and was starring in it too, reported FemaleFirst.
“I started acting my senior year in high school. I had loved movies since as long as I can remember. Then finally my senior year, I started acting. And I had a girlfriend in the drama programme, and she had been asked to do a one-act by this guy. And he had written this one-act and was directing and starring in it.
“It was this romantic piece, and they were gonna make out in it. And I got really jealous, and I begged her not to do it. But she did it anyway, as she should have. I realise in hindsight that I was jealous probably more because he had constructed this whole thing and he’d written it and directed it and was acting in it – it was, like, all the things that I wanted to do. And so as my revenge, I decided that I would join the drama class,” Franco told W magazine.
The Spring Breakers actor eventually decided to drop out of school to pursue a full-time career in acting. James Franco has been a part of various popular Hollywood films, like 127 hours, The Interview, Spiderman to name a few.
