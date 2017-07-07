Jealousy got me into acting: James Franco

James Franco said his jealousy got him into the acting business James Franco said his jealousy got him into the acting business

Hollywood actor James Franco said his jealousy got him into the acting business, when he thought his high school love was going to be snatched away by a fellow thespian. The 39-year-old actor said he decided to join his high

school’s drama department when the girl he was in a relationship with was asked to act alongside another student who had written a romantic one-act and was starring in it too, reported FemaleFirst.

“I started acting my senior year in high school. I had loved movies since as long as I can remember. Then finally my senior year, I started acting. And I had a girlfriend in the drama programme, and she had been asked to do a one-act by this guy. And he had written this one-act and was directing and starring in it.

“It was this romantic piece, and they were gonna make out in it. And I got really jealous, and I begged her not to do it. But she did it anyway, as she should have. I realise in hindsight that I was jealous probably more because he had constructed this whole thing and he’d written it and directed it and was acting in it – it was, like, all the things that I wanted to do. And so as my revenge, I decided that I would join the drama class,” Franco told W magazine.

The Spring Breakers actor eventually decided to drop out of school to pursue a full-time career in acting. James Franco has been a part of various popular Hollywood films, like 127 hours, The Interview, Spiderman to name a few.

