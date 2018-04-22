Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad return for The Angry Birds Movie sequel

The Angry Birds Movie sequel will release on September 20, 2019. The Angry Birds Movie sequel will release on September 20, 2019.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is coming. And at least five of the voice cast members are returning. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage are confirmed to again lend their voices to their respective characters in Sony’s mobile game based movie. Despite mixed reviews, the film was commercially successful, earning more than 350 million dollars worldwide with 107 million dollars domestically.

Sony has set the release date for the sequel as September 20, 2019. This date is significant as it also marks the 10th anniversary of the famous mobile game. Sony and Rovio Entertainment, the video-game developer behind Angry Birds, will team up once again.

The Angry Birds Movie was set on an island populated almost entirely by happy, flightless birds – except for Red (Jason Sudeikis), a bird with a temper problem, speedy Chuck (Josh Gad), and the volatile Bomb (Danny McBride). Bill Hader played the role of King Mudbeard, the king of Piggy Island, while Peter Dinklage voiced the Mighty Eagle.

While The Angry Birds Movie’s reviews were mixed, they were still better than most video-game based movies. It has a 43% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “The Angry Birds Movie is substantially more entertaining than any film adapted from an app has any right to be — which may or may not be much of an endorsement.”

It makes sense for Sony to cash on to the popularity of the video-game. But that is the aim of all the studios who make video-game movies. They rarely work since the project is not thought through. When there is no interaction, as in movies, the story becomes the point of focus and is inevitably left wanting.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd