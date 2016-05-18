Jason Statham’s ‘Meg’ to release in 2018

Latest News

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 18, 2016 6:34 pm
(Source: Reuters)
Actor Jason Statham’s thriller project “Meg” will release in March, 2018.

The 48-year-old “The Transporter” star is playing a former Navy captain and expert diver, who battles a massive prehistoric shark.

Jon Turtletaub is directing the movie, which is based on the novel by Steven Alten.

The production will start later this year in China and New Zealand.

