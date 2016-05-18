Jason Statham’s ‘Meg’ to release in 2018

Jason Statham’s “Meg” will release in March, 2018. (Source: Reuters) Jason Statham’s “Meg” will release in March, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Actor Jason Statham’s thriller project “Meg” will release in March, 2018.

The 48-year-old “The Transporter” star is playing a former Navy captain and expert diver, who battles a massive prehistoric shark.

Jon Turtletaub is directing the movie, which is based on the novel by Steven Alten.

The production will start later this year in China and New Zealand.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App