Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley expecting first child, see pic

After George and Amal Clooney, action star Jason Statham and model fiance Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s announcement about their first child has left the fans wondering about the possibility of coincidences. In the last couple of weeks, we have heard about many celebrities like Beyonce, the Clooneys and Whitney Port — expecting. While Beyonce went all out for her pregnancy announcement shoot, Rosie chose to make her announcement on Instagram to her 6.8 million followers.

The model-turned-actress shared a picture of herself posing on a tropical, palm-fringed beach in a patterned bikini and showing off her baby bump. She wrote, “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting! Lots of love Rosie x.,”

The photograph was in fact clicked by Jason Statham. The couple have been together since 2010. Despite the 20 year age gap and the difference in their backgrounds, 49-year-old Statham proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret model in January, 2016 with a five-carat diamond ring.

In fact, when asked about their differences and how they make the relationship work, The Transporter series fame told Daily Mail, “We get drunk and float around the swimming pool,” and Rosie said, “We’re best mates. He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before.”

