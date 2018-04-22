Jason Momoa, James Wan leave for Aquaman press tour

Aquaman releases on December 21, 2018. Aquaman releases on December 21, 2018.

The cast and crew of DC film Aquaman have left for the press tour. Jason Momoa will reprise the role of amphibian superhero Aquaman from Justice League and will be joined by Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as the villain (or one of the villains) Orm Marius or Ocean Master. Aquaman, being the only DC film releasing in 2018, is awaited by many. Critics are wondering whether it can redeem DC Extended Universe. They say it might make or break DC film universe. Most have high hopes considering the Jason Momoa and Amber Heard film is being directed by James Wan, a man with proven blockbuster credentials having helmed The Conjuring and Furious 7.

Justice League was supposed to be DC’s big team-up movie akin to Marvel’s The Avengers. But due to limited character development – only Batman, Superman, and Superman had appeared in a full-fledged form. The film also suffered from extensive reshoots, due to which the budget reportedly shot up to 350 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive films of all time. The reason for reshoots was the firing of Zack Snyder whose cut the executive at Warner Bros did not deem fit for release. Joss Whedon, who was already writing the script, was given additional duties of the director and he finished the film.

Jason Momoa, who is also known for playing the role of horselord Khal Drogo, posted a video on Instagram of him trying to scare James Wan while the latter is boarding what looks like a private jet plane, presumably leaving for the promotion of the film. Of course, Wan was not scared, having dealt with monsters ever since he directed the original Saw. But he did make a show of being startled.

