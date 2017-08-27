Jared Leto feels proud to be in the DC Extended Universe

Jared Leto feels proud to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe Jared Leto feels proud to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe

Actor-musician Jared Leto said he is proud to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe.The 45-year-old actor starred as Batman’s main nemesis The Joker in super-villain blockbuster Suicide Squad and now he is set to reprise the role in a standalone movie, reported Contactmusic.

“Everything’s great in that world, and I’m really proud to be a part of it,” Leto said. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and helmed 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love – and also worked as directors and executive producers on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us – are reportedly in final negotiations to helm the as-yet untitled DCEU movie. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment were believed to be in the early stages of putting the Batman spin-off together.

Jared Leto debuted in 1995 with the film How to Make an American Quilt. Since then, the actor has made for himself and has starred in important movies like Fight Club, American Psycho and Requiem for a Dream. He will also star in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. The film is the direct sequel to 1982 film Blade Runner

He will also star in the Suicide Squad spinoff movie focusing on Harley Quinn and The Joker. The new project is described as a Suicide Squad spin-off and DC Entertainment President and CCO Geoff Johns is set to produce. In the David Ayer directorial Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn and the Joker had appeared as mad lovers.

The film had also recounted the origin story of the character of Harley Quinn and how she, a former psychiatrist, came to be the Joker’s lover from his doctor. It remains to be seen what the spin-off will explore. Most likely their future adventures.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd