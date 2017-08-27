Jane Goldman does not want to write for the Hit-Girl spin-off movie

Jane Goldman says that she doesn’t have any interest in writing a Hit-Girl spin-off movie. Jane Goldman says that she doesn’t have any interest in writing a Hit-Girl spin-off movie.

Screenwriter Jane Goldman has revealed she doesn’t have any interest in writing a Hit-Girl spin-off movie. The 47-year-old screenwriter penned the script for Matthew Vaughn’s 2010 comedy Kick-Ass which followed the exploits of Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) – a young boy with no powers who decides to become a superhero named Kick-Ass – who along the way encounters fellow self-made crime-fighters Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz).

The first movie was a huge box office hit and a sequel was released in 2013, written-and-directed by Jeff Wadlow, but it was critically panned. It has long been rumoured that a new film could be made centred on Hit-Girl – a comic book character originally created by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. – with Goldman writing the plot but she said it’s just not for her, reported The Guardian.

“In terms of exploring a young woman who’s really great at fighting, that’s not particularly my thing. The thing that felt to me subversive and original and incredible about Hit- Girl was to be able to have a physical female lead who was great at fighting, but it wasn’t sexualised,” she said. “It says a lot of tragic things about our society that the only way she could not be sexualised was by being 11. But that’s the grim reality, folks.”

With Matthew Vaughn she has co-written for films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, and Stardust apart from Kick-Ass. Goldman has also written the script for Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children which was an adaptation of a book of the same name. The film was directed by Tim Burton.

