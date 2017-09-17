Jamie Foxx is proud of his daughters Corinne and Anelise

Jamie Foxx is proud of his with daughters Corinne and Anelise. Jamie Foxx is proud of his with daughters Corinne and Anelise.

Actor Jamie Foxx says he is proud of his daughters Corinne, 23, and eight-year-old Anelise. Corinne was always named Miss Golden Globe 2016 in November 2015. The 49-year-old actor supported Corrine when she walked the runway for Sherri Hill during New York Fashion Week, and although the star is aware that the fashion industry can be ‘crazy’, he says it marked a great moment for his ‘incredible’ child, reported People magazine.

“In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter, she’s just incredible 23 years old (and) graduated from college. It was just a great moment. It’s amazing to see our kids grow up. We’re so proud of them. They ended up being okay,” Foxx says. Gushing about his younger daughter Anelise, the ‘Django Unchained’ star reveals she can already drive one of his ‘little’ electric boats, which can carry approximately 15 people.

“I got a great house in Westlake. There’s this little electric boats, and we can pile about 15 people in these boats. You can literally swim faster the boat. I let my daughter drive … the little one. She’s eight, and she’s been driving since she’s like four.”

Recently Jamie Foxx also spoke about his equations with Jay Z in an interview with People and said, “I took my father to see Jay-Z, not too long after 9/11… this was our first moment of bonding, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna take you see somebody, pops.’ And we watched that guy, and we had a great moment”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App