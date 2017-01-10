Hollywood star Jamie Foxx attacked and kicked out of a restaurant for being ‘too loud’

Jamie Foxx kicked out of restaurant. Jamie Foxx kicked out of restaurant.

Actor Jamie Foxx was assaulted while having dinner at a restaurant here when a patron approached his table and complained to him and his friends about being too loud. They were later thrown out of the restaurant.

The incident took place at Catch Restaurant here on January 7, reports tmz.com. The person reportedly yelled: “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” A comedian who came with Foxx fired back and said: “F**k you, I’m from Oakland.”

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram with a video statement of his own. He wrote, “Gotta set the record straight. Can’t we all just get along? East coast west coast! Remember when they push and shove it’s only love! #icecubevoice #backonmyfunnyshit #sleepless this Friday the 13th!”

Watch the video here:

That further angered the complaining person before he came charging at Foxx. Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the random person in a choke hold and took him down, tmz.com reported. Both parties were eventually thrown out of the restaurant for the ruckus.

There were several celebrities, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy, who witnessed the commotion.

Jamie Foxx has done several popular Hollywood movies. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for the 2004 biographical film Ray. His other prominent movies include Jarhead, Django Unchained and Miami Vice.