Aquaman: Director James Wan reveals why DC film’s trailer is not here yet

Aquaman will release on December 21, 2018. Aquaman will release on December 21, 2018.

Aquaman, being the only DC film release in 2018, is awaited by many. Critics are wondering whether it can redeem DC Extended Universe. Most have high hopes considering the Jason Momoa and Amber Heard film is being directed by James Wan, a man with proven blockbuster credentials having helmed The Conjuring and Furious 7. Those who are waiting for the film’s trailer, Wan has some news.

In a Twitter thread, Wan revealed why we have not seen a teaser-trailer of Aquaman till now. “Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3),” he said.

James Wan, who is famous for his horror movies, used many underwater puns that go really well with the movie he had directed. “I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3)”

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves 🌊 😉 (3/3)

(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get 😂) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

Puns aside, this is a genuine concern. DC fans think this film may make or break DC Extended Universe. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman was one of the few things that fans and critics loved about Justice League. “I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves 🌊 😉 (3/3)

(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get 😂),” he added.

Aquaman also stars Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman. It will release on December 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd