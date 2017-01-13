My life has changed massively: James McAvoy on divorce

James McAvoy claimes that after his divorce from Anne-Marie Duff, his life has changed massively. James McAvoy claimes that after his divorce from Anne-Marie Duff, his life has changed massively.

British star James McAvoy has opened up about his divorce from Anne-Marie Duff, saying his life has “changed massively”. The actor and Duff ended their almost a decade long marriage in May last year.

“My life has changed massively. At the same time, so much has stayed the same,” McAvoy said in an interview with Mr Porter.

He met Duff while they were working on the British television show Shameless, on which Duff played McAvoy’s character’s love interest. They married in 2006, and have one child together, who was born in 2010. The couple kept their relationship private and the actor says they will continue to honour that.

“One of the things that’s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really.

“Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things — ‘Yes, we are cooking turkey this Christmas’ — and that policy still stands. Even separated, we’re still respectful of each other and

Even separated, we’re still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally,” he explained.

The actor said overall “things are really good” before jokingly accepting that it was a “rubbish, pat answer.” The only positive change post the divorce is that the actor has cut back on whiskey.

“That used to be my drink – a peaty Talisker, or a Laphroaig. But I find that I can’t drink too much whiskey anymore,” he said.

“I get a bit leery, a wee bit fighty, a bit chippy, looking for an argument. And I didn’t like that. So I mostly stopped drinking it.”

McAvoy will next be seen in M Night Shyamalan’s Split.