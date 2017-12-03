James Franco to star in Shel Silverstein biopic

James Franco will direct and star in Shel Silverstein biopic. James Franco will direct and star in Shel Silverstein biopic.

James Franco is on a roll this year. The Disaster Artist is turning out to be his best directorial by far and he also earned accolades for his performance as twin brothers in HBO TV series The Deuce, which will get a second season. If that weren’t enough, the actor is now is in negotiations to star and direct the biopic of author, cartoonist, and lyricist Shel Silverstein.

Silverstein, who died in 1999, penned several children’s timeless classics like The Giving Tree, A Light in the Attic, and Where the Sidewalk Ends, and won two Grammy Awards for his work as a lyricist. He was also nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Chris Shafer and Paul Vicknair will pen the script, which will be adapted from the book A Boy Named Shel by Lisa Rogak, reported Variety. The movie will focus on the personal and professional struggles that made Silverstein a unique voice. Franco will also executive produce the project along with Vince Jolivette and Adrian Alperovich.

James Franco will also star as the Marvel character Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man in a standalone X-Men film in Fox’s X-Men universe. Allan Heinberg is writing the script and Simon Kinberg and Franco are serving as co-producers. He will also be involved in Coen brothers’ anthology miniseries The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

There is no word for the release date of the biopic of Shel Silverstein, so we can expect it sometime in 2019 or even later, considering the amount of stuff Franco already has on his plate.

