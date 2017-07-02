Latest News

Emmy award winning actor American Horror Story actor James Cromwell sentenced to jail for 7 days

James Cromwell, known for his performance as the farmer Hoggett in the film Babe for which he also got an Oscar nomination, was sentenced 7 days in prison for refusing to pay the $375 fine slapped on him in 2015 at a protest in New York state. Cromwell won an Emmy award for his performance in American Horror Story TV show.

Published:July 2, 2017 11:11 pm
james cromwell, james cromwell american horror story, james cromwell photo, arthut eden James Cromwell in his Emmy award winning performance as Dr. Arthur Eden in American Horror Story
Actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to seven days of jail time after refusing to pay a $375 fine related to his arrest in 2015 at a protest in New York. The 77-year-old Emmy award winning actor was one of six environmental protestors found guilty of obstructing traffic when they staged a demonstration in December two years ago on the site of Competitive Power Ventures’ power plant in the town. A Wawayanda, NY, court decided that Cromwell and two other environmental activists Pramilla Malick and Madeline Shaw, who have also not yet paid their fine, will have to spend a week in jail in July, reported Variety. Cromwell will serve his time in Orange County Jail.

Cromwell was nominated for Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his acclaimed performance as a farmer Arthur Hoggett in 1995 film Babe. He won his first Primetime Emmy award for his character Dr. Arthur Eden, a doctor and a Nazi war criminal in the second season of horror TV show American Horror Story called American Horror Story: Asylum. Before his Emmy win, he was nominated for the same award thrice before.

A forthright environment and animal rights activist, Cromwell has been a vociferous protester since the 1960s. In 2013 also he was arrested was arrested with a PETA official and fellow protester called Jeremy Beckham for shouting during a University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents meeting, calling campus research on cats torture, and not science. Cromwell is also known for his performance in 1997 Noir film L.A. Confidential. Cromwell will be seen in Jurassic World’s sequel called Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom.

