James Cameron has had enough of superhero movies, hopes for ‘Avengers fatigue’

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron believes the world has had enough of superhero films and people will soon get “Avengers fatigue”. The 63-year-old filmmaker said he enjoys watching the superhero films but it is important to focus on other stories as well, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process,” Cameron said.

The director’s remarks come ahead of the release of Marvel Studio’s biggest film Avengers: Infinity War. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is converging in the film with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and other superheroes reuniting to battle the biggest threat to the galaxy, Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin), who is after infinity stones.

This is not the first time James Cameron has spoken against a superhero fad. In August last year, he had said that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was a step backwards for female protagonists. His exact statement read, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

He continued, “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor (a character in Cameron’s Terminator movies) was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will hit the screens in India on April 27.

