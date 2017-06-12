James Bond star Roger Moore’s life celebrated with a private memorial by his family

Roger Moore’s life was celebrated in a private memorial service at Monte Carlo. Roger Moore’s life was celebrated in a private memorial service at Monte Carlo.

The life of James Bond star Roger Moore was celebrated with a private memorial in Monte Carlo. Friends and family of Moore, who passed away last month in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer, gathered at Saint Paul’s Church on Saturday, to say their goodbyes, reported Daily Mirror. Moore’s manager and biographer Gareth Owen shared a picture of the order of service on Moore’s Twitter page and wrote, “Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth) (sic).”

“One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore – a beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints,Knights and Gents of our time (sic),” Moore’s close friend Joan Collins tweeted alongside a picture of herself at the service. The British actor’s three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, announced his death in a statement on May 23. They had said a private funeral would be held in Monacoin “accordance with our father’s wishes.” Moore became a tax exile from Britain in 1978 and split his time between three homes – in Monaco, Switzerland and the south of France.

Sir Roger Moore is best known as the third actor who played the legendary character of British secret agent James Bond onscreen. He came around to take up the iconic role of 007 after Sean Connery announced in 1966 that he would no longer play the part.

Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth) pic.twitter.com/zAisGbvf6M — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) June 11, 2017

One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore – a beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints, Knights and Gents of our time pic.twitter.com/EOGlCnPYb2 — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) June 10, 2017

Moore’s family released a statement on the actor’s official Twitter page, announcing his death in May 2017. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” the tweet said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App