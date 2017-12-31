Happy Valley actor James Norton says he is not in the race for Bond role

James Norton has said that he is happy that people think he has in it him to play the spy. James Norton has said that he is happy that people think he has in it him to play the spy.

Actor James Norton has once again said that he is not in the race to take on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig’s last outing as the beloved spy.

The Happy Valley actor, who is being considered as one of the top contenders for the iconic role, said he feels humbled to be considered alongside Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender, reported Metro.

Talking about the opening scene of his new show McMafia, where the actor wears a tuxedo, Norton said, “I did say to James Watkins, the director, are you just baiting me and stoking the rumour fire with scenes like that? When it’s reported in the press, people assume that I’ve coordinated the scene, but I promise you I didn’t. The truth is that it’s total speculation.”

“It’s really humbling and flattering, but to have my name next to the likes of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender is just mad. If you’re thinking of putting a bet on me, keep your money in your pocket,” he added.

Daniel Craig will appear in the next Bond movie, but the actor has not yet said whether he will continue to portray the said iconic role. Daniel has played the secret agent in four Bond movies till date and is quite popular with fans.

Other stars who are apparently in the running to play the stylish spy are Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Henry Cavill.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App