James Bond co-star Jane Seymour devastated by Roger Moore’s death

Jane Seymour and Roger Moore were seen together in the Bond movie, Live and Let Die. Jane Seymour and Roger Moore were seen together in the Bond movie, Live and Let Die.

Bond girl Jane Seymour says she is devastated to hear about the death of her “funny, kind and thoughtful” co-star, Roger Moore.

The news about Roger Moore’s death was announced on social media by the family.

The 87-year-old veteran actor had starred in around seven James Bond movies and had become a familiar face of the franchise. His demise came as a shock to Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities as well

Also Read | RIP Roger Moore: Rishi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda join Hollywood celebs to pay last respects

Moore had also been a part of the UNICEF and a philanthropist. The Live and Let Die star paid tributes to Moore, who passed away in Switzerland on Tuesday after losing a short battle with cancer, reported People.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility.

“He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF, he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond.”

He had worked on other movies like Wild Geese (1978), Escape to Athena (1979) or The Sea Wolves (1980), but it will be the sexy Secret agent James Bond that Moore will always be remembered by.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now