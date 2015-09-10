Jaime Winstone expecting first baby with DJ boyfriend

Actress Jaime Winstone is expecting a baby with boyfriend James Suckling, a DJ she met earlier this year.

The 30-year-old actress – who starred in “Kidulthood” and the TV series “Dead Set” – posed for the snap with close friend Miquita Oliver, a television and radio presenter. “Me and @james_suckling are very pleased that we are having a baby!! So Magic, I’m going to be a mama,” she wrote on Instagram.

Me and @james_suckling are very pleased that we are having a baby!! So Magic, I'm going to be a mama xxxxx here is auntie @miquitaoliver having a cuddle xxx😍😍😍😍😍 A photo posted by Jaime Win (@jaimewinstone) on Sep 9, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT

Winstone’s father is known for his roles in “The Sweeney” and “The Departed”, as well as “Indiana Jones” and “King Arthur”.

