Presents Latest News

Jaime Winstone expecting first baby with DJ boyfriend

Actress Jaime Winstone is expecting a baby with boyfriend James Suckling, a DJ she met earlier this year.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 10, 2015 5:22 pm
Top News

Actress Jaime Winstone is expecting a baby with boyfriend James Suckling, a DJ she met earlier this year.

The 30-year-old actress – who starred in “Kidulthood” and the TV series “Dead Set” – posed for the snap with close friend Miquita Oliver, a television and radio presenter. “Me and @james_suckling are very pleased that we are having a baby!! So Magic, I’m going to be a mama,” she wrote on Instagram.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Winstone’s father is known for his roles in “The Sweeney” and “The Departed”, as well as “Indiana Jones” and “King Arthur”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News