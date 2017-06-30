J.K. Rowling trolls Donald Trump with Abraham Lincoln quote

This is not the first time the British author has attacked Donald Trump on Twitter. She’s been vocal against him in the past too. This is not the first time the British author has attacked Donald Trump on Twitter. She’s been vocal against him in the past too.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling trolled Donald Trump with a tweet that mocked the US President with a quote by one of his predecessors, the media reported. “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” Rowling tweeted on Thursday night. The quote, which she attributed to US President Abraham Lincoln, led to over 35,000 re-tweets. Rowling was responding to Trump’s tweet about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, in which the President attacked Brzezinski’s looks and Scarborough’s intelligence.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no,” Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday. However, this is not the first time the British author has attacked Trump on Twitter. She’s been vocal against him in the past too.

Recently Donald Trump had blocked famous American horror authors Stephen King on Twitter after repeated jibes by the latter, J.K. Rowling had come to his rescue. “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself” Stephen King had tweeted.

‘Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.’ Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 29 June 2017

In reply J.K. Rowling had said: “I still have access. I’ll DM them to you.”

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 13 June 2017

I still have access. I’ll DM them to you. http://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 13 June 2017

Apart from her Harry Potter books, Rowling is also known for books like The Casual Vacancy and Cormoran Strike thriller series. BBC had adapted the Cormoran Strike books with Tom Burke starring as the lead.

