J K Rowling teases fans with photos from the sets of Fantastic Beasts sequel 

JK Rowling shared a photo of her chair from the set of the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts. JK Rowling shared a photo of her chair from the set of the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts.

Author JK Rowling who had once enchanted the world with her seven Harry Potter books, brought back magic in our lives again when she announced her project, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them two years ago. She made her debut as a screenwriter and excelled in it too, leaving fans wanting more.

Recently the author shared a photo of her chair from the set of the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts series and it was a trip down memory lane. During the late nineties/early 2000s when there was no such thing as social media, you could find at least one Potterhead in your group who would either eagerly read the newspaper to find out when the next book would release, or he/she would read the books repeatedly only to figure out some theories they might have missed out earlier. Now, even if it’s one picture with hardly any information, for that same Potterhead, it still remains a moment strong enough to create a buzz worldwide.

The production on the Fantastic Beasts sequel had started earlier this year and Jude Law was confirmed to play the role of young Albus Dumbledore. Penned by JK Rowling herself, the film will follow the story of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), this time in the city of Paris. Original Fantastic Beasts cast members Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and Ezra Miller are also set to return, along with director David Yates.

Other new cast members include Callum Turner as Newt’s war hero brother Theseus and Zoe Kravitz as Newt’s one-time friend Leta Lestrange. The movie is set to hit the theaters on November 16, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd