J J Abrams named filmmaker of the year by American Cinema Editors

Star Wars director J J Abrams has been selected by the American Cinema Editors as the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year. Abrams will receive the honour at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, set for January 27 in Los Angeles. “JJ Abrams is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been making his mark in cinema and television for over 20 years. Through his production company, Bad Robot, JJ has engaged and delighted audiences around the world with his innovative brand of storytelling,” the ACE Board of Directors said in a statement.

Abrams had a busy year, serving as a producer on 10 Cloverfield Lane, Star Trek Beyond, and HBO’s Westworld, according to the Entertainment Weekly. Previous recipients of the award include Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy, and George Lucas.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford’s leg injury on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a blessing in disguise for director J J Abrams. Production on the film was shut down for three weeks in 2014 when Ford was seriously injured after getting trapped by the door of the Millennium Falcon spaceship, reported Contactmusic.

During a Tribeca Film Festival interview in New York, Abrams said, “I was on the set of the Millennium Falcon, and we started working with (characters) Rey and Finn; the first time we did it, it didn’t work at all as we wrote it. They were much more contentious. “I didn’t direct it right. It was set up all wrong. And when Harrison Ford got injured, which was a very scary day, we ended up having a few weeks off. And it was during that time that I really got to look at what we had done and rethink it, and then rewrite quite a bit of that relationship.