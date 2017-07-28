It trailer: Don’t miss this ghostly clown horror film

It is directed by Andres Muschietti and is slated to release worldwide on September 8. It is directed by Andres Muschietti and is slated to release worldwide on September 8.

The clown in Western imagination is both an object of laughter and fear. The makeup with funny paint and red nose is hilarious and if you look closely… a wee bit scary. It is considered by a lot of Stephen King fans as his scariest novel, and that is saying something if you know this scribe. It has been adapted before as a television miniseries in the 1990s and was received well. But take it from somebody who has read it – translating the horror factor of the novel faithfully to the screen is nigh impossible. But one can try. It, also called It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club, is the first part of the planned duology, and if the first trailer is something to go by, it is going to be downright scary. It is directed by Andrés Muschietti, somebody who has experience with horror cinema (Mama was directed by him). Bill Skarsgård essays the titular role.

To understand the premise of It, think Stranger Things with slightly older children. Calling themselves the Loser’s Club, the group led by Bill Denbrough have to face bullies in school, and those bullies can be nasty. But they are literally nothing as compared to It, a being who appears in the form of clown called Pennywise, but is not really a clown. He is a being which was there before the creation of the universe itself and belongs to a different reality. He arrived on earth in the form of an asteroid when earth was young and preys on little children in the fictional town of Derry in the state of Maine, US. The trailer begins with the scene that has left an indelible mark on the minds of those who have read the novel and is also one of the scariest scenes in the miniseries. A kid George, younger brother of Bill Denbrough, is peering down a drain to look for his paper boat.

He instead sees a clown inviting him to come down. The scene cuts to George (as a ghost) informing Bill that if he comes with him, he’ll “float too”. If you are a fan of horror genre, make sure you don’t miss this film. It releases on September 8 worldwide.

