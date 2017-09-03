It movie early reviews: This clown horror film is frighteningly good

The early reviews of It are very good. The early reviews of It are very good.

A clown can be both scary and funny, but mostly scary. Personally, I’ve never found one remotely funny. The makeup with funny paint and red nose may look hilarious, but if you look closely… frightening. It, the novel, is considered by a lot of Stephen King fans as his scariest story, and that is saying something. To understand the premise of It, imagine Stranger Things with slightly older kids and an infinitely more powerful monster. Calling themselves the Loser’s Club, the group led by Bill Denbrough have to face bullies in school, and we all know bullies can be nasty. But no bully can be compared to It, a being which appears in the form of a clown called Pennywise, but is not really a clown. It is actually an entity that existed before our universe and came from a different reality.

It has been adapted before as a television miniseries in the 1990s and was received well. But take it from somebody who has read it – translating the horror factor of the novel faithfully to the screen is nigh impossible. But one can try. It also called It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club, is the first part of the planned duology, and if the first trailer is something to go by, it is going to be downright scary. So yeah trailer is good, but it is a capital mistake to judge a film by its trailer.

But what about those who have actually seen it? Well, a bunch of critics got the chance to watch this film before its release, and the good news is all that of them agree that It is a very good horror film and also an excellent adaptation of the novel. Whoopie!

I’ve seen IT. 🎈

I think it’s one of the finest Stephen King adaptations ever made. pic.twitter.com/mwZ0Tsm2SX — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 26, 2017

IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year pic.twitter.com/tYpaNFHOsu — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn’t want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 26, 2017

It is directed by Andrés Muschietti, somebody who has experience with horror cinema (Mama was directed by him). Bill Skarsgård essays the titular role.

