It Chapter 2: Here is every actor cast in the ‘Loser’s Club’

It: Chapter 2 will see members of Loser’s Club, now adult, again face Pennywise, who will return to terrorise the Maine town of Derry. The Loser’s Club in the film is a group of bullied children who stood up to the biggest bully in the universe, It, an entity that has existed before the existence of our universe and comes from an alternate reality. The film is based on one of Stephen King’s most famous horror novels, titled simply, It.

The casting for adult actors who will essay protagonists in the sequel is now finished. Isaiah Mustafa was cast in the role of Mike Hanlon. The sequel will also be directed by Andy Muschietti. The first film was a huge success, breaking several box office records. It ended its box office run at over 700 million dollars on a minuscule budget of 35 million dollars, which is a very good sum for an R-Rated movie.

Here are all the Loser’s Club member and the adult actor who has been cast. Jessica Chastain will play the role of Beverly Marsh. The Interstellar and Molly’s game actor was the first choice of fans who were asking for her casting as soon as the first movie released. It was not just the red hair, it was also, the fans said, the fact that Chastain seemed to fit in the role and would do justice to it. After rumours circulating that Chastain was in talks with New Line, she was confirmed to star in the film earlier this year.

James McAvoy has been cast as the leader of the Loser’s Club, Bill Denbrough, played in the previous film by Jaeden Lieberher. The Scottish actor will have to improvise not just an American accent but also the stammer Bill suffers from. Bill Hader will take over from Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard the role of Richie Tozier. Beauty and the Beast TV series actor Jay Ryan will play the role of Ben Hanscom, the chubby kid. James Ransone, the Sinister actor, who really does look like a young Eddie Kaspbrak, is also in the cast. Andy Bean will play the role of Stanley Uris. Isaiah Mustafa, as already said, will essay Mike Hanlon.

