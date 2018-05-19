It Chapter 2 casts James Ransone and Andy Bean

It: Chapter 2 will begin filming this summer. It: Chapter 2 will begin filming this summer.

Actors Andy Bean and James Ransone have boarded the cast of the sequel to the horror film, It. The two actors join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader in the film, which has been titled It: Chapter Two, and will be once again helmed by Andy Muschietti, reported Variety. Gary Dauberman is penning the script.

Bean, who recently appeared in the HBO show Here and Now, will take on the role of adult Stanley while James Ransone, best known for The Wire and horror movie Sinister, will play adult Eddie in the sequel. Jessica Chastain was confirmed to star as Beverly Marsh, the only girl in Losers Club. Chastain has worked with Andy Muschietti before in 2013 film Mama. Hader was cast as Richie Tozier in the film.

Bill Skarsgard is expected to return as Pennywise the Clown for the sequel. It is based on the horror novel by Stephen King. It, is about an entity called It, which existed before the creation of the universe. It appears in the form of a clown called Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Pennywise is active in the fictional town of Derry once every 27 years when it hunts children and feeds on their fear. Losers Club, a group of bullied children, who also happen to be the heroes of the story, confront him, defeat him and send him back into hibernation. The second film will pick up the story from here and will begin when the children are all grown-up and return to Derry, having left the town.

It: Chapter Two will follow the last half of the novel, where the characters return to their hometown years later as adults and are forced to face Pennywise once again. The sequel is expected to begin production in July and has a release date of September 6, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd