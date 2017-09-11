IT box office collection: The demonic clown slaughters competition in US, gets biggest opening in horror genre

IT is demolishing the competition in terms of box office numbers. IT is demolishing the competition in terms of box office numbers.

The demonic clown Pennywise, otherwise called ‘It’, is gobbling up the competition. Like a juggernaut, this horror film is cutting through the competition like a hot knife through cheese. Based on Stephen King’s best selling horror novel and directed by Andrés Muschietti, ‘It’ released on September 8 and has accumulated a staggering $117.2m at US box office, according to . That makes the opening of ‘It’ the highest for a horror in the history of cinema and has earned more than double the earlier record holder ‘Paranormal Activity 3′. Not just that, it also has the biggest opening ever for a September film belonging to any genre.

The previous record holder for the biggest horror film opening was ‘Paranormal Activity 3′ which had opened with $52.6m in 2011, and the biggest September debut was ‘Hotel Transylvania 2′ which had grossed $48.5m in 2015.

The story of ‘It’ centers around a powerful entity that is older than our universe and usually appears in the form of a clown called Pennywise, played by Alexander Skarsgård. It likes to prey upon innocent people and most frequently children. He is challenged by a bunch of bullied kids who call their group The Loser’s Club.

Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given an average film review. “What saves the film from collapsing is the acting by the children, who are effortlessly natural, whether they are just being boys or just being scared kids. As the object of their combined admiration, but with horrors of her own courtesy the sexually abusive father, Lillis is both boldly aware and heartbreakingly fragile,” she had said.

