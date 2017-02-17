It Ain’t Me: Selena Gomez and Kygo’s new song is all about love, with a twist

Selena Gomez and Kygo’s song ‘It Ain’t Me’ was released recently. Selena Gomez and Kygo’s song ‘It Ain’t Me’ was released recently.

We told you about the teasers that Selena Gomez had released of her upcoming song with a black and white Snapchat story. Just like the fans had guessed, the song is titled “It Ain’t Me” and is a collaboration between Selena Gomez and the Scandinavian DJ Kygo.

The release was highly anticipated by Selenators after she announced it on her Instagram page. After some teases, the song dropped on Thursday and so far, it has been loved. The music is upbeat, the strums of guitar are a great accompaniment. However, the lyrics are not all that happy — a relationship that went for a toss because of alcoholism.

The critics find the music a good mix of mature and moody – a perfect cocktail served in Selena’s husky voice. This is her first song to release after about a year as a follow up to her collaboration with Charlie Puth with We Don’t Talk Anymore. Listen | It Ain’t Me — Selena Gomez and Kygo The track also features Kygo’s signature finger-snap claps and pan flute melodies; and the accompanied pulsing piano notes make this song a great number. It is relaxed, natural sounding and could easily be the next number that you listen to on repeat mode. Watch | Selena congratulates her fellow musician Kygo after the song release The lyrics “Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep? / Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone? / Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / It ain’t me.” is sure to be the next popular chorus in clubs. Also read | Ed Sheeran announces release of a new song from his album, Divide Fans are still wondering if this song has anything to do about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend, Canadian singer The Weeknd had released a verse of his upcoming work and it sure seems like a dig at JB.

