IT actor Sophia Lillis to play Nancy Drew

Sophia Lillis, who played the role of Beverly Marsh in Andy Muschietti’s Stephen King horror adaptation IT is going to play the iconic literary character Nancy Drew. The Warner Bros film will adapt The Hidden Staircase, a 1930 book and the second volume of Nancy Drew Mystery Stories. Nancy Drew was envisioned as a 16-year-old female detective, although the character has seen a lot of evolution over time, with each evolution reflecting the times. This is why the character has remained relevant not only among teenage girls, but for readers of all ages and sex.

Nancy Drew is now one of the best known fictional characters and has been ghost-written by a number of authors, always published under the pseudonym, Carolyn Keene. The same story was adapted by Warner Bros in 1939, starring Bonita Granville. IT was also produced and distributed by Warner Bros and it seems like the executives at the studio have taken a liking to Lillis’ performance as the lone female member of the Losers Club, a gang of bullied children that stands up to the ultimate bully, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

IT became the highest grossing horror movie of all time, and also the second highest R-rated movie. Jessica Chastain will take over the role of Beverly Marsh in the sequel of the film, IT: Chapter 2. Sophia Lillis did some great work in the film, and she seems like a lovely choice.

She has oodles of talent and has the look of guilelessness and physical appearance of a teenage detective, although it is not clear which Nancy Drew will be in the film considering there have been many Drews of differing ages and appearances. I expect the original Nancy Drew, since this film will adapt one of the earliest stories. With good writers and directors, this film could work.

