Is Justice League the biggest failure for DC?

Justice League mostly negative reviews. Justice League mostly negative reviews.

Justice League’s domestic theatrical run is going to end soon according to American news outlets, and now even the most diehard fans of the film cannot in good conscience deny that the film is a complete disaster. With its inflated budget ($350 million by some estimates, which makes it one of the most expensive films ever), poor critical reception, controversies and troubles regarding the departure of Zack Snyder following a family tragedy, reports of scantily clad female Amazon warriors and the infamous CGI removal of Henry Cavill’s moustache, and so on, one might say the film was doomed since the beginning.

The first team-up film of DC universe, Justice League has earned 646 million dollars till today, which is much lower than 675 million dollars that most trade analysts had expected. What’s interesting is that the film is the worst performer in the DC Extended Universe, behind the second worst Man of Steel (668 million dollars). Batman v Superman at 873.6 million dollars is the highest earning DCEU film to date, followed by Wonder Woman (821.8 million dollars) and Suicide Squad (746.8 million dollars).

With iconic superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and having them fight together for the first time against a common enemy on the big screen and still failing to lure in moviegoers has to be an achievement, obviously of a sort Warner Bros and DC would not like to attain again.

The honchos at Warner Bros have decided to maintain the current slate of upcoming movies like standalone features on Aquaman, Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman 2, and so on. There was also a shuffle at DC’s film division following Justice League failure. It would be interesting to see what DC brings next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd