Is Angelina Jolie dating a British man after divorce with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got separated in October 2016.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a British man and the two are spending some quality time at the Malibu estate of the actress. She has been staying occasionally at Malibu since her divorce from Brad Pitt. Several tabloid reports are splashed with Angelina Jolie and this mysterious man’s link-up rumours. Reports in Hollywood Life and In Touch suggest that Angelina wants to keep this relationship away from the limelight and wants to be sure before making it public.

“It is challenging for Angelina to move on from Brad, but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy. Angelina and her new man, a handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations, have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Brad,” a source was quoted in a Hollywood Life report.

“She struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organises romantic rendezvous with the British hottie. Angelina’s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public. Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance sexy and exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man,” the source added.

Apparently, Brad isn’t too happy with Angelina dating this man. “The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening. Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family,” a source told In Touch.

