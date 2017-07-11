Irrfan Khan to play a Rajasthani camel trader in The Song of Scorpions. See his first look

Irrfan Khan’s next international project is titled The Song of Scorpions. Irrfan Khan’s next international project is titled The Song of Scorpions.

Indian film star Irrfan Khan, who has also earned his own place in Hollywood with his acclaimed performances in big budget films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World, is going to do another international project which is called The Song of Scorpions. Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who has worked in acclaimed Hollywood films like Body of Lies and recently Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is going to play the romantic interest of Irrfan. The film is a love story and is set in the stunningly beautiful sand dunes of Rajasthan. Irrfan’s look presents him in the traditional dress of rural Rajasthan.

The Song of Scorpions is directed by Anup Singh. Irrfan Khan has previously collaborated with Anup Singh in Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost, an Indian-German film in Punjabi language. In The Song of Scorpions, Irrfan plays the role of a camel trader. And Golshifteh Farahani plays the role of a woman who can cure any kind of pain including snake bite and labour pain through music. Irrfan is also working in a film called Puzzle directed by Marc Turtletaub with David Denman and Kelly Macdonald.

Among his Bollywood projects, Irrfan recently appeared in Hindi Medium alongside Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film was a sleeper hit at the box office. Irrfan Khan’s last Hollywood project was a Ron Howard directorial called Inferno in which he co-starred with Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones.

