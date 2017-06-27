Irrfan Khan turns a hipster for his upcoming Hollywood film The Puzzle in New York, see photos

Irrfan Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film, The Puzzle. Irrfan Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film, The Puzzle.

Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan was spotted flaunting his hipster look in New York. The actor was seen sporting a floral shirt paired with round sunglasses and a hat. “Channeling my inner hipster…kaisa laga (How did you like it)? New York influence,” Irrfan captioned the image. Irrfan is shooting in New York for his next Hollywood project, The Puzzle.

Puzzle will tell the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well. The actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside actor Kelly Macdonald. Irrfan also shared a photograph on Twitter of himself along with the film’s cameraman Chris Norr, who has been the director of photography for the 2012 British-American horror film Sinister. “With our cameraman Chris Norr at upper West New York shooting movie Puzzle life of an actor. New York. Movie shooting,” he captioned the image. Puzzle will tell the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

The actor was last seen on screen in Hindi Medium, a Bollywood film which talks about how the education system is creating a divide in the society and has also appeared in The Lunch Box.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd