Irrfan Khan begins shooting for his next Hollywood project, Puzzle

Irrfan Khan is one of the stars who knows how to be impressive on screen without delivering any hard hitting dialogues or dramatic performances. After delivering a superhit film, Hindi Medium, the actor has been roped in for another Hollywood project, Puzzle. Irrfan has previously worked in other popular Hollywood films like Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic Park, The Amazing Spiderman and Life Of Pi to name a few. He was also part of a Japanese TV series, Tokyo Trial for Netflix.

Early morning, Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to share the glimpse of this upcoming project. “The van maze is so puzzling .. 🤔 #thepuzzle #newyork,” wrote the Hindi Medium actor while posing for a selfie. According to Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Macdonald and Irrfan Khan will star in Puzzle, the Big Beach project will also cast David Denman. Puzzle is a women-oriented film, which tells the tale of a woman in her 40s, who is constantly taking care of all the men in her family. Her world changes when she discovers that she has a gift for assembling puzzles.

“I was looking for a subject in Hollywood which would be new. And I was waiting for it… Such a film has come to me after a long time. It has aspects that I haven’t done as an actor. This movie gives those chances to me. I am very excited and looking forward to do it,” he told The Times Of India in an interview earlier.

Irrfan Khan may be underplaying his stardom but the actor manages to come to limelight anyway.

