Iron Man Robert Downey Jr and Hulk Mark Ruffalo post a selfie on National Selfie Day

Robert Downey Jr. and Ruffalo are known as ‘Science Bros’ in Marvel fandom for their scientific conversations Robert Downey Jr. and Ruffalo are known as ‘Science Bros’ in Marvel fandom for their scientific conversations

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, who play Iron Man and Hulk respectively in movies set in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) posted a selfie celebrating the National Selfie Day. The bromance between the two actors is common knowledge and their chemistry translates well on the big screen. The two actors return to don on their roles in the upcoming Avengers film called, Avengers: Infinity Wars where they will join the rest of the Avengers team to tackle the supervillain Thanos who wants to be omnipotent by collecting all six infinity stones.

Infinity Wars is expected to include every major character that has yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, we will see Guardians of the Galaxy characters rubbing shoulders with the members of Avengers Alliance both of whom ally with rest of the protagonists like Spiderman (who is expected to be a grown up by then). Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have been super-successful both critically and commercially and had a head start as opposed to DC’s DCEU (DC Extended Universe) which has found itself floundering clutching desperately to the unbelievable success of Wonder Woman to stay afloat. It was Mark Ruffalo who posted the selfie. He posted the photo on his official Instagram account with the caption“#nationalselfie day. Science Bros Style. With the inimitable @robertdowneyjr.”

#nationalselfie day. Science Bros Style. With the inimitable @robertdowneyjr A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Science Bros is a term given by Marvel films fans to the duo for their characters, when not suited up in their superhero avatars, have a scientific and technical inclination and often have profound discussions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App