Insidious The Last Key trailer: This film will awaken your dormant nightmares

If you have not had your fill with horror this year with Annabelle: Creation, Get Out and upcoming IT, there is another movie all set to bombard your senses and scare the living daylights out of you early next year. And it is the beloved Insidious franchise, created by the same guy who created The Conjuring series. The Last Key, as the fourth installment is titled, stars Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier who has been a mainstay in the franchise ever since she was introduced in the first Insidious film as a demonologist. This film goes back to her troubled childhood and describes the paranormal events that shaped her life.

The Elise of the present visits her old home in New Mexico and the terror she experienced as a child begins anew. It is so good to see trusty sidekicks and fellow demonologists are also with Elise. Leigh Whannell as Steven “Specs” and Angus Sampson as Tucker make a jolly good pair and I would like to see a buddy horror movie with these two.

This film promises to be out and out horror akin to what we saw and loved in the first Conjuring film. It is great to see as the recent Insidious films had slackened a bit after a strong and creepy first Insidious. The music is also identical and that is because they have brought back the composer of the original movie, Joseph Bishara. Same unsettling notes jolting you awake out of your complacence.

Jump scares are aplenty but there is a strong and scary atmosphere too. This is a haunted house film but that’s true for all the previous Insidious movies and that is the strength of the franchise. James Wan is co-producing the film. Insidious: The Last Key will release on January 5, 2018.

