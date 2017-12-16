Insider trailer: This English-language remake of French original looks genuinely terrifying

Insider is a remake of the French original. Insider is a remake of the French original.

Home invasions films are arguably the scariest horror films, as unlike those with supernatural elements, home invasions can actually happen. The world does not lack psychopaths. Insider is the remake of 2007 widely-acclaimed À l’intérieur that was noted for its brutality and gore, and received positive reviews. Although, the English remake, helmed by Miguel Ángel Vivas, does not look nearly as scary, the trailer nevertheless will creep you out.

A pregnant woman loses her husband and her partial hearing in an accident and reluctantly decides to raise her baby on her own. She is okay until a mysterious (and dangerous) woman breaks in and tries to claim the unborn baby. Now, the woman has to survive and save her baby at the same time. Read for yourself the official synopsis, “Young mother-to-be Sarah is trying to rebuild her broken life: recently widowed in a shattering car crash that left her partially deaf, with her baby’s birth uncomfortably long overdue and alone, unpacking in unfamiliar surroundings having just moved home. She can only just stay afloat. As night descends on her deserted suburban street, there’s an unexpected arrival at the doorstep: Sarah receives a most unwelcome visitor. Alone and carrying her baby, Sarah faces a calculating, cold-hearted and predatory woman – an adversary who will stop at nothing to snatch her unborn child. Trapped and disorientated, barely able to hear the evil that stalks her, Sarah must unleash all her reserves of strength to protect her baby and survive the night. Never underestimate a mother’s protective fury!”

This is a classic home-invasion story and not subversive like Don’t Breathe was, where home-invasion turned on itself. But Insider still looks fun, and we recommend watching the French original if you love genuinely scary horror movies and can stand the gore. Insider will release in the US on January 12, 2018

