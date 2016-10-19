Inferno box office collections: Irrfan Khan’s film gets steady response, earns Rs 9.08 crore in India

Inferno box office collections: Tom Hanks and Indian actor Irrfan Khan, amassed Rs 9.08 crore during its opening weekend. Inferno box office collections: Tom Hanks and Indian actor Irrfan Khan, amassed Rs 9.08 crore during its opening weekend.

Hollywood film Inferno, which stars Oscar-winning Tom Hanks and Indian actor Irrfan Khan, amassed Rs 9.08 crore during its opening weekend.

“Inferno” — the third in Dan Brown’s book series after “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons” — narrates a thrilling story of how Robert Langdon (Hanks), a professor of symbology at Harvard University, tries to save the world from a deadly plot.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard’s mystery thriller “Inferno” released in India on Friday – two weeks before it opens in the US. It released across 1025 screens (all India) in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

According to a statement, the film, released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, has grossed Rs 9.08 crore till now.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director – SPE Films India Pvt Ltd, India, is elated with the response.

“We are delighted with the performance of the film. ‘Inferno’ is number 1 in India as well as international markets this past weekend. With Irrfan, who is our own homegrown talent playing a pivotal role, it is a recognition of Indian actors on a global platform.

“The film has connected with not only the fans of the franchise but also appealed to lovers of the thriller genre,” Krishnani said.

Globally, “Inferno” delivered a powerful $50 million this weekend at the overseas box opening in 53 markets and holding the number one position in 45 markets.

Also read | Inferno movie review: Irrfan Khan is the saving grace of this ride through hell

Irrfan is pleased with “all the amazing news on the film’s success at the box office so far”.

“It is kind of unnerving that today we are looking at not just a film’s performance in India but its overall global performance… Waiting to see the film grow over this week before the US release next week and also other big markets like China and France,” said the actor.

Actor Rana Daggubati has lent his voice for the character of Langdon for the Telugu dubbed version of “Inferno”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App