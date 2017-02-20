A League of Their Own

Maria Finitzo Maria Finitzo

When American filmmaker Maria Finitzo started working on a story about a high school girls soccer team, the country’s commitment to diversity was “just who we were, it was a part of our identity that was not fluid but fixed”. She completed the film, In the Game, in 2015, by when it had acquired a deep political relevance as talks of tight immigration laws and walls became louder in the US.

The film revolves around children of Mexican immigrants in a poor neighbourhood of Chicago, who begin to play soccer at the encouragement of their coach, Stan Mietus, a Polish immigrant. In the Game was a part of the American Film Showcase and was screened at the American Centre in Delhi. Finitzo, two-time winner of the Peabody Award for films on social issues, was on her first visit to India.

A still from In the Game Photo courtesy: US Embassy, New Delhi A still from In the Game Photo courtesy: US Embassy, New Delhi

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What took you to Kelly High School, where this film is based?

I was interested in understanding the impact that playing on a sports team had on girls. When I went to Kelly High School, I found a story about Hispanic girls who were very poor by US standards. None of them was going to play well enough to get into college. They hadn’t touched a football before. The story was going to be about the emotional impact on these young women in being part of a team. The film is about equality and life opportunities.

Do you have a personal experience of immigration?

My father’s family came from Italy before World War II. They were part of the same community that the film is made in, Brighton Park. When the Italians came, they were not welcome but that changed and they became a part of the fabric. As a country, we need to support such people in terms of opportunities to make their lives better. That’s why they come to the country. They bring their cultures, families, hopes and dreams to contribute to the city and the US.

Your beliefs contradict the politics of Donald Trump. Have you registered your protest in any way?

I went for the women’s march after the inauguration of the new President. I had not been to a march since I was in college, protesting the Vietnam War. This time, there were seven lakh people in Washington DC. That’s a huge number of people in a very small space. It struck me that there was an incredible mood of kindness and camaraderie. Nobody got angry that we couldn’t move or that the march had to be cancelled. This was people coming together to say, ‘We want a country that welcomes and respects every one’.

What is the role of football in the film?

The game is a metaphor for the challenges the girls face. The coach is a constant in the film. He knows that these young girls were not going to play soccer professionally but he also knows that the game could teach them to stay engaged in life. Sports teaches you a lot of things, from trying hard, to leadership, to communicating with your teammates. It also teaches you how to pick yourself up when you fail. You have to try your best even if your best will not win the game. Coach Stan was using sports to teach these girls about life so that they would stay in school, want to go to college and deal with challenges they were facing.

The documentary does not follow the traditional narrative structure of a sports film. How did you treat the content in order to engage the audience?

Usually the narrative is of an underprivileged sports team that works very hard to win a championship. That wasn’t my narrative. It took me about four years to film this. I kept going back as the girls grew up, changed, came out of high school, one of them got married and another one’s family home got burnt down. I was able to look at a community, the life of a public school and lives of young women over a four-year period. I followed a girl called Elizabeth, who gets into college, drops out and gets back.

I followed Maria and Alicia for three years. Maria gets married in the third year. Alicia gets into college but, because she is too afraid to be in debt through student loans, she drops out. What happens in the final year of the film is the emotional climax. Stan and his wife lose a child and the team all comes together to help him get through the tragedy. It is about connections you make in life.