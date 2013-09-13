I’m no playboy: Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth did not need to live like a playboy off screen to play James Hunt in ‘Rush’.

The 30-year-old actor stars in the new biopic as the British Formula One legend and said he was hoping director Ron Howard was going to ask him to do some method acting to master the part,reported Contactmusic.

“Oh yeah,it was all about me getting drugs and alcohol and hitting up the town. No,I wish he did!,” he said.

The Hollywood hunk used some of his own life experiences to help shape his character. However,he admits that he has

become far more responsible since becoming a father to 15-month-old India Rose,his daughter with Elsa Pataky.

“There were plenty of things I could draw upon (from my own life) to play James,but not to his extreme. After having a kid,you realise it’s not all about you anymore. If I do something stupid it affects other people,” he added.

