Idris Elba would be a perfect James Bond: George Clooney

Edris Elba, George Clooney and Daniel Craig Edris Elba, George Clooney and Daniel Craig

Filmmaker George Clooney says actor Idris Elba, who was earlier being eyed as the new James Bond, would have been a perfect choice to play the popular British spy.

Actor Daniel Craig will return as James Bond in the upcoming 25th film in the popular franchise. “I think Idris Elba should be the next James Bond,” Clooney told variety.com. “I think it’s insane that you wouldn’t. He’s elegant and handsome and masculine. He would be a perfect James Bond and it would be a great step forward,” he added.

On the personal front, Clooney welcomed twins — Alexander and Ella — three months ago with wife and human rights lawyer Amal. Asked whether parenthood has changed him, Clooney said: “Well, it’s a funny thing. In general when you talk to somebody who is in the film industry, we can impart some unique experiences. Me talking about being a parent, everyone I know goes through it. And they are all the exact same experiences.”

He added, “It’s (being) up all night at weird hours. It’s changing diapers. It’s being shocked at what you see inside a diaper for the amount they take in and the amount they put out; you go, ‘How is that possible?'”

Idris Elba meanwhile will be seen in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ alongside Kate Winslet. Winslet portrays a soon-to-be married journalist named Alex Martin in the film, while Elba plays a surgeon named Ben Bass. In the film, Winslet and Elba’s characters who after surviving a plane crash are stranded in High Uintas Wilderness, injured and in harsh weather conditions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App