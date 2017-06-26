Ian McKellen says it will be quite un-American if Donald Trump rolls back gay rights

Ian McKellen backlashes at Donald Trump and says Hollywood needs a gay James Bond. Ian McKellen backlashes at Donald Trump and says Hollywood needs a gay James Bond.

Ian McKellen expresses his disappointment with Donald Trump and his administration loosely supporting gay rights. Using some harsh words, the actor says that he doesn’t understand Trump and can’t even follow him because he says contradictory things most of the times.

He told Variety, “I don’t always understand what he (Trump) says and when I do, I have to admit later that I got it wrong because he changed his mind or changed his mind about what he said. He’s a very bad communicator, at least to me. Get more straightforward, Donald. And then we can take you seriously.” Asked about the administration’s rolling back of LGBT rights, McKellen said, “If what you’re saying is true, it’s appalling and quite unnecessary and very un-American. The gay rights movement began in America. It began in San Francisco, it began in Stonewall, the city where Donald Trump was born and thrived.”

He also said it is time the world gets to see a homosexual James Bond as it will only add more credibility to the story of the popular British spy, created by Ian Fleming. The 78-year-old actor, who prides himself as an outspoken homosexual and activist, said if the beloved 007 turned out to be “buff and strong” like many other gay men underneath, people will get to see a real hero in flesh, reported Variety.

“If you play James Bond as an outwardly camp, silly gay man that no one took seriously and then he turned out as many gay men are underneath their clothes — buff and strong and as hetero as any hetero — we might have a more truthful story than the one that has been told,” McKellen said in a video interview at Cannes Lions, 64th International Festival of Creativity. The X-Men star added Bond is a “wimp” who changes his undergarments like Superman. “… I’m not sure subsequent actors have quite understood the joke, which is the same as Superman. James Bond is a wimp! He’s a silly Englishman that wants his martinis stirred. He changes his underwear, like Superman, and he can save the world. They all play it the same – he’s heroic all the way through. No, he’s not,” he said.

McKellen has been the only gay actor to be nominated for Oscars in 15 years which was for his work in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring as the wizard Gandalf. Talking about the issue, he said, “It’s hard isn’t it? It’s probably because there are few remaining very talented actors who aren’t quite out of the closet in the way one would like for them to be for their own health and good. I don’t think there’s anything sinister about it. I was only the second openly gay man to receive a knighthood. Records are being broken day by day.”

