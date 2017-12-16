I would never go into an origin movie with three villains: Aquaman director James Wan

James Wan’s Aquaman is slated for a December 21, 2018 release. James Wan’s Aquaman is slated for a December 21, 2018 release.

DC movies have had a choppy ride till now with only Wonder Woman getting unanimous acclaim and the first flagship film Justice League receiving mixed to negative reviews. But Warner Bros has planned an exciting lineup of upcoming movies that may change the fortunes of DC’s Extended Universe. One of those movies is Aquaman, that is being directed by James Wan who is otherwise known for The Conjuring series. Jason Momoa’s portrayal of the character in Justice League was praised by many critics who said it was one of the few good things about the film.

An online rumour has been doing the rounds stating that Aquaman will have three villains. With the bloat that has plagued movies like Batman v Superman, fans were worried that Aquaman will turn out to be another dud. But apparently the rumour is false, and Wan himself has come forward to quash it.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wan said, “This is what I’ll say: I don’t have three villains. I think that’s ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don’t even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps.”

“I want to introduce Arthur Curry in a much more emotional and powerful way, and introduce Mera played by Amber Heard, and of course there’s Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison playing his parents. We know Black Manta is in there, but I will say this: Patrick Wilson is the main antagonist in this film. I wouldn’t necessarily say ‘villain,’ but he’s the antagonist.”

Aquaman is currently slated for a December 21, 2018 release

