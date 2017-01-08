I would discourage my children from becoming actors: Ben Affleck

Oscar-winner Ben Affleck, who shares three kids with estranged wife and actress Jennifer Garner, says he would not much encourage his children from becoming actors. The 44-year-old star says he does not want his kids to follow in his or Garner’s footsteps as “overnight success and stardom” has made him confused at times, reported Femalefirst. “I wouldn’t allow them to do it until they’re 18, and once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do, but I would discourage it,” Affleck said.

The Argo actor opened up about his own journey to stardom, saying, “Overnight, I went from somebody no one ever heard of, to somebody that gets recognised on the street and could get a table at a restaurant. I was 24-years-old and it was a confusing time.

“I’ve got three kids now, and it’s a whole long road later. I have a much better perspective on it all, although it still can be confusing and difficult to deal with. There’s no map to it, you’ve just got to figure it out on your own.”

“I’d always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years. When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them.